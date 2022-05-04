Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVGW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Calavo Growers Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.