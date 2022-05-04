Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given a C$5.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) has been given a C$5.75 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.
CFW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
TSE CFW traded down C$0.22 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,025. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.86.
In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.
About Calfrac Well Services (Get Rating)
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
