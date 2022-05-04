Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 5.8%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.05 and last traded at $48.31. Approximately 68,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,975,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.72.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 392,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,616 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

