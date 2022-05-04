Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CWH traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. 2,847,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,024. Camping World has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWH. DA Davidson began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
