Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Sell

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 284,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.