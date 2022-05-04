Canaccord Genuity Group Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $46.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.88% from the company’s current price.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 148.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.