Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 64050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.
About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)
Featured Articles
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.