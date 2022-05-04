Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 64050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Get Canada Carbon alerts:

About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.