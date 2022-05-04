Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,488.67

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (LON:CGI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,488.67 ($31.09) and traded as low as GBX 2,445.40 ($30.55). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,485 ($31.04), with a volume of 2,180 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market cap of £503.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,470.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,489.89.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

