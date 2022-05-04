Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 612.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $295,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,107 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,386,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.70. 348,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,438. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.