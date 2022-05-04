Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$42.77 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$32.70 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$32.00 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.40.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2592883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

