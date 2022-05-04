Capital One Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,440 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 790,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,447. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

