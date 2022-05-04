Capital One Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. 31,942,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,735,402. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

