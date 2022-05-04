Capital One Financial Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. 4,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,131. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.