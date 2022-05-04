Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 1,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $559.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 124.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

