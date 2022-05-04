Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,878,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 47.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 73,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

CCL opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.