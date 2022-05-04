CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of CarParts.com stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 71,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $448.70 million, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $20.74.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CarParts.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CarParts.com by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.
About CarParts.com (Get Rating)
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
