Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

