Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CTLT opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. Catalent has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Catalent by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,170 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,139,000 after buying an additional 79,868 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,375,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

