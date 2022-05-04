CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in CDW by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $159.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

