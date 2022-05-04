Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CRPOF stock remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. Ceapro has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.