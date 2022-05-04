Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 765,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 1.84. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 176,106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.