Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 4.3%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 15,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 655,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. Celestica’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

