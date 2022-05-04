Celo Tops 1-Day Volume of $62.86 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $62.86 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00006417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

