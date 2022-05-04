Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Shares of Centamin stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 8,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

A number of research firms have commented on CELTF. Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.40) to GBX 108 ($1.35) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

