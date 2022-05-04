Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

Centaur (CNTR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $3,966.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,131,625,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

