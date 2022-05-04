Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $310,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 153.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

