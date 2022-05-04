Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.74 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.
CSR stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,472. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -139.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -470.97%.
Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerspace (CSR)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.