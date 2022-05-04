Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.74 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

CSR stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,472. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -139.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -470.97%.

CSR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

