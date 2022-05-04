Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.74 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.
Shares of CSR traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,472. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -139.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -470.97%.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
