Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

