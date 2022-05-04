Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2,022 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28. The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.
About Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE)
Featured Stories
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.