Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of CERE stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 252,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.75. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $68,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,250 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after purchasing an additional 710,720 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 583,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,038,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,058,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares during the period.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.