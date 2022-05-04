Chainlink (LINK) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.30 Billion

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $5.30 billion and approximately $417.62 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $11.34 or 0.00029143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

