Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,381 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $251.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $230.62 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.24.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.50.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

