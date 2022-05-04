Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-11.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.24. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $230.62 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.50.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

