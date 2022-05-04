Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Position Decreased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.07.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.