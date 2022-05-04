Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Acquires A$76,500.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Chow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.30 ($10.77) per share, with a total value of A$76,500.00 ($53,873.24).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
