Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Acquires A$76,500.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Chow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.30 ($10.77) per share, with a total value of A$76,500.00 ($53,873.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

