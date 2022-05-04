Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 292 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 183,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,568. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.53 and a one year high of $93.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

