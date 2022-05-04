Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orcam Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 210,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.82. 6,260,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

