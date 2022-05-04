Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 1,518 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.85. 1,181,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,231. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.69 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.56.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

