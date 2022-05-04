Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,945. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

