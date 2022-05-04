Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

VPU stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.84. 250,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.89. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.25 and a 52 week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

