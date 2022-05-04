Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 705.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 123.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. 6,503,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

