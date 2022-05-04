Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.87. 2,562,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,411. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

