Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. 3,133,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.