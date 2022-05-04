Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. 31,942,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,735,402. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34.

