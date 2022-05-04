Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,605,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

