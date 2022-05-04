Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 697.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

WELL stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,835. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

