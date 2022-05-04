Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. 1,774,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

