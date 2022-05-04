ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $609,924.35 and $6,838.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

