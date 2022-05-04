Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

NYSE CC opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chemours has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $39.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,007 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after acquiring an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 880.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 879,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

